MBSJ Postpones 2-Hour Parking Limit

It was only last week when the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) implemented the two-hour parking limit around several commercial areas in USJ, Puchong, and Sunway. After a few days of confusion (and we're guessing a lot of public complaints), they've decided to postpone the implementation, particularly around USJ 10, SS15, Jalan Bandar Puteri, and Jalan Kenari.

MBSJ's corporate and strategic communication director, Muhammad Azli Miswan, stated in a press release that the reason for this is that the two-hour parking limit move has not been approved (yet) by the Selangor government following its latest inclusion in the Road Transport Order MBSJ 2022 under 'Parking Space Allocation'.

*Image Credit: The Star

MBSJ - Two-hour parking limit postponed

As we've reported before, the two-hour parking limit was designed in order to help reduce congestion in these commercial areas (including the very annoying habit of double-parking). Muhammad Azli also stated that out of the 10,027 parking bays available in these areas, close to 2,000 have already been designated and waiting for approval from the Selangor government.

Hopefully, this delay will give enough time for MBSJ to properly educate the public regarding the two-hour parking limit, as well as clear out any confusion that has surfaced in the past few days since it was implemented (then un-implemented, for now).