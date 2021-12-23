Tesla Selling New Model 3 Units With Up To 12% Less Battery Capacity?

A curious story popped up on the news radar a few days ago in the United States where EV maker Tesla started displaying warning blurbs about the fitment of years-older battery packs into seemingly new 2021 examples of their Model 3 vehicles, specifically the dual-motor Long Range AWD variant.

The reason being is the age of these battery packs themselves, which can date back to 2017, potentially impacting the car’s maximum drivable distance before needing a recharge. Tesla’s wording explains that the car’s range may be up to 12% lower than the advertised figure due to the time elapsed since the battery’s date of manufacture.

The full disclaimer reads:

“This vehicle was built with a battery pack manufactured as early as 2017. While this pack was brand new when the vehicle was built, the cells have reduced capacity due to their age and you can expect up to 12% reduction in range from current production specifications.”

For reference, the Model 3 Long Range AWD boasts an official range of 353 miles (EPA) from its 82kW battery, which translates to a little under 570km. Assuming the maximum 12% predicted degradation, these units might be delivered to customers with as little as 500km - or as much as 70km reduced endurance - per charge. Though listed 2021 model year vehicles, and therefore ‘new’, these so-called “demo units” might also have around 1,000 miles (1,609km) clocked on the odometer. In the units shown below, they've clocked over 1,500 miles (2,414km).

These vehicles were found in Tesla’s own list of ‘New Inventory’ and do not pertain to brand new orders. Unsold vehicles do impact any automaker’s financials so it’s no surprise that they would be looking to move these units onto customers as soon as possible, and at a reduced price, especially as the year draws to a close.

It’s still puzzling why any 2021-spec Model 3 would even be installed with a battery pack dating back to 2017, which was the first year the car entered mass production. Tesla has so far made no attempt to explain the situation. Are they reconditioned cells? Recalled? The result of a warranty claim? Or have they just been shelved and undisturbed for 4 years? Your guess is as good as ours.

Mind you, the ones in these ‘new’ Model 3s have not been abused or harshly used and have most likely been in storage before being slotted into a fresh 2021 chassis. Again, according to Tesla, these packs (in these 2021 cars) have not done more than 1,500-ish miles over a just handful of charge cycles. Twelve percent (12%) is not a trivial amount of charge capacity to lose given these circumstances.

All that aside, it underlines one of the main criticisms with the current state of EV technology and its potential solutions. It’s worrying for the mere fact that an EV’s battery, which is by far the largest, heaviest, and most expensive part of the vehicle, can have its capacity compromised to the extent that such a reduction in range is even possible over the course of 4 years and less than 2,000 miles (3,220km) driven.