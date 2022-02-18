The DeLorean Has Just Returned From The Future And It's Future Self Is An Electric Car

The DeLorean DMC-12 is about to be reincarnated as an electric vehicle.

More than a year ago, rumours fuelled by the patent owners of DeLorean Motor Companies circulated that the DeLorean DMC-12 would return to the market in a new form as an electric car.

It seems that the speculation was not just another PR stunt because apparently, the company that owns the DeLorean patent has got new partners who together plan to launch the DMC DeLorean electric car this year.

As we all know, the original DeLorean Motor Company no longer exists. Although the name still exists, DeLorean's patent owner, Stephen Wynne, who acquired the rights to make parts for the 6,000 or so remaining vehicles, is not affiliated with the original car maker.

Stephen Wynne, who acquired the rights for the DeLorean brand in 1995 has been trying to resurrect the DMC-12 for many years now. Well, according to Bloomberg, it seems that he has finally found the right partners, as "the infamous gull-winged car will be resurrected in Texas by a group of executives who most recently spent time at China-backed EV startup Karma Automotive".

Before the Super Bowl LVI kicked off, DeLorean Motor Company released a teaser of their new, more modern, fully electric DMC car via Twitter.

Albeit just a brief silhouette of the car, the social media posting ended by inviting viewers to sign up for its premiere this year.

There was not much else to it, however, we know that the redesigned DMC will be called DeLorean EVolved. One thing is for sure though, it will be a luxury sports car equipped with an electric powertrain.

Autocar reminded us that last year, Italdesign also uploaded a teaser image similar to the car. Rumour has it that Italdesign, who designed legendary cars like the BMW M1, Maserati Coupe, Lamborghini Gallardo and Volkswagen Golf, will collaborate with DeLorean Motor Company on the upcoming EV.

Interestingly, according to Autocar, Italdesign has signed an official partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, an engineering division of the late Sir Frank Williams' Formula 1 team.

The publication said the partnership would focus on "an open-source EV platform for low-volume car manufacturers."

As much as the DeLorean DMC-12 is an iconic car, famously brought into the spotlight by Robert Zemeckis' Back To The Future, they will have their work cut out as it will enter a crowded arena full of startups trying to emulate what Tesla has done.

Perhaps the new DMC can go back to the future to try and forge an easier path to success.

