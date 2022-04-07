Teaser Of DeLorean DMC-12 EV Revealed!

DeLorean will officially unveil the EV DMC-12 on August 18, and through the image released by the company, we expect it to be futuristic.

Remember the piece where we wrote about how the DeLorean DMC-12 is about to be reincarnated as an electric vehicle? Well, it wasn't just fluff, because now, there is a teaser of the new car with an official unveiling date.

DeLorean DMC-12 EV

The DeLorean Motor Company, famous for its DMC-12 time machine, has announced that it is set to officially unveil its new EV model on August 18, at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance - an event often said to be the world's premier celebration of the automobile.

Design Of The DeLorean DMC-12 EV

Simultaneously, DeLorean also uploaded an image of the rear of the EV, which showed that it has much softer lines than the square design that emerged from the 1980s vehicle.

Another piece of design that we have picked up from the image is that Delorean is also expected to have a fully horizontal LED taillight design to the rear just like the ones you see on modern Audis.

Apart from that, no other details about the EV DeLorean have been unveiled, but as previously reported, the design of this new DeLorean was handed over to Italdesign, and it still retains the gullwing door features, albeit with aerodynamic elements.

No information has been revealed regarding the specifications of the electric powertrain that the EV DeLorean DMC-12 will be equipped with, but it is definitely much more powerful than the original 3.0-litre V6 engine that produced 130 hp and 217 Nm of torque.

Back To The Future Remake?

If you've been in space in the last 3 decades, the original DeLorean DMC-12 was a failure as it was produced for two years before the company went bankrupt. Despite being in the Back to the Future (1985) franchise, with revered actors such Michael J Fox dan Christopher Lloyd, the DeLorean just never sold, probably due to mismanagement and all-around poor performance from its engine and chassis department.