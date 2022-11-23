Two TailG EV bikes enter the Malaysian market - From RM9,000

Ni Hsin EV Tech (NH EV Tech) has officially unveiled its first two EV motorcycle models here in Malaysia - the TailG Ebixon Bold and TailG Ebixon Torq.

Marketed for personal and commercial uses respectively, the TailG Ebixon EV bikes are also locally assembled at the company's very own manufacturing facilities located in Seri Kembangan, Selangor. Price-wise, you're looking at RM9,000 for the Bold and RM14,888 for the Torq.

First deliveries to begin in Q1 2023

Pre-orders have already begun for both the TailG Ebixon EV bikes and the company expects the first batch to be delivered successfully within the first quarter of 2023. They also have big plans to deliver over 15,000 units every year for the next three years in the Asia Pacific region.

Starting with the TailG Ebixon Bold model for personal use, this all-electric bike has the capability to travel up to 120km per charge with a top speed of 70km/h. Its 72V electric motor is able to generate 1.5kW of power and 35Nm of torque which is paired to a couple of 77V/22Ah lithium batteries weighing in at 11kg each.

The best part about the batteries is that they are removable and swappable so that you can conveniently charge it at home using its off-board charger with a 3-pin plug or head to the company's swappable battery station which will be set up in the future.

Other specs include a front 13-inch tyre (130/60), rear 12-inch tyre (120/70), dual disc brakes, telescopic front fork, rear spring coil suspension, and more. For you city dwellers, the TailG Ebixon Bold is priced at RM9,000 (excluding insurance, road tax, and registration).

TailG Ebixon Torq - RM14,888

For commercial use like businesses and deliveries, the TailG Ebixon Torq might float your boat with its more utilitarian design and longer riding range. Its 72V brushless electric motor is able to produce 5kW and 74Nm of torque, which allows it to hit a top speed of 90km/h.

Riding distance is extended to 200km thanks to its set of twin 72V/50Ah lithium batteries that can be charged with the same off-board charger using the 3-pin plug (2-8 hours to fully charge) or swapped later in the future at the brand's battery swapping station.

Other specs are more or less the same as the TailG Ebixon Bold model, apart from having 12-inch tyres front and rear as well as a rack to mount any box or bag for delivery purposes. The price tag for this baby is set at RM14,888 (excluding insurance, road tax, and registration).