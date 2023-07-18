Virtual meeting with Elon Musk: Malaysia exploring futuristic collaboration not only with Tesla but also Starlink

In an unprecedented virtual rendezvous, Malaysia had the honour of hosting a high-profile conference with Elon Musk, the visionary Founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Inc.

The digital gathering witnessed the participation of our esteemed Prime Minister, Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian ministers, YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, and YB Fahmi Fadzil, the Minister of Communications and Digital.

During the dynamic meeting, Musk's keen interest and investment decisions in Malaysia were wholeheartedly welcomed. Furthermore, his expressed willingness to explore the possibilities of visiting Malaysia sparked great excitement among the attendees.

Notably, the government conveyed its heartfelt congratulations and unwavering support for the recent inauguration of the Tesla Electric Vehicle brand's Headquarters, Service Center, and Experience Center in Selangor. This milestone signifies Malaysia's readiness to embrace cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transportation solutions.

At the core of Malaysia's drive towards a greener future, lies an unwavering commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by as early as 2050. The nation boasts a comprehensive plan and a competitive ecosystem, effectively supporting the clean energy industry, including electric mobility.

One of the most captivating aspects of the meeting was the discussion surrounding SpaceX's potential involvement in the revolutionary Starlink satellite service. The collaboration aims to bring faster and more extensive internet coverage, especially to remote regions with minimal physical infrastructure requirements. The implications of this endeavour hold tremendous promise for empowering communities through enhanced education, agricultural technology, and income generation.

The ambitious initiatives arising from this meeting are set to elevate the capabilities and well-being of the Malaysian populace, particularly in the realms of education, agriculture, and economic prosperity.

The virtual encounter marked a momentous step towards building a progressive and environmentally conscious nation firmly positioned on the global stage of technological advancement.

With Elon Musk's transformative vision and Malaysia's steadfast commitment to progress, a new chapter of innovation and collaboration has begun. The possibilities are limitless, and together, we march towards a future where cutting-edge technologies shape a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow.