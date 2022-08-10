Wee Ka Siong Not Helping Delivery Riders

It seems that the delivery riders within the p-hailing community are not on the same page as our Transport Minister, Wee Ka Siong.

Zulhelmi Mansor, President of the Malaysian P-Hailing Delivery Riders Association (PENGHANTAR), stated that they were left with more headaches than solutions after meeting with Wee during the p-hailing community's meeting.

*Image credit: PENGHANTAR

Current issues not resolved

While the current delivery riders are concerned with the current issues that are plaguing them at the moment, the push for them to acquire the Goods Driving Licence (GDL) will add more burden and some of them have shared some choice words on social media.

Some of the issues that were raised during the meeting were regarding the delivery charge's floor price, concerns regarding digital maps, travelled distance vs the actual trip made by the riders, and more.

The nationwide strike which happened on 5 August 2022 was coordinated to bring these issues into the limelight as well as to get the attention of the authorities for change. Wee stated that there will be amendments made to three acts in order to protect the welfare of the riders.

*Image credit: PENGHANTAR

Proposed 'changes' from the government not helping

Mohd Firdaus Abdul Hamid, one of the participants of the recent protest said on FMT that "We are already under pressure from (our) companies, and now the government is also doing the same. We do not agree with the proposed amendments. The reasoning behind it – that the ministry wants to find out the actual number of riders so as to take care of our welfare – is illogical."

“P-hailing riders are already required to contribute to the Social Security Organisation’s (SOCSO) Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), so why can’t the government find out the actual number of riders from there?" added Zulhelmi.