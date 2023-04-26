Yang di-Pertuan Agong gives way to an ambulance in Pekan

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah demonstrated a great example of civic responsibility by giving way to an ambulance with its siren on in Pekan, Pahang on April 25th.

His Majesty, who was driving at the time (extra points if you can identify the specific SUV), made way for the ambulance carrying a patient who needed urgent treatment, while he was on his way to Istana Abdul Aziz in Kuantan as the emergency vehicle passed by his motorcade.

The 11-second video, which was first shared on the Istana Negara Facebook page, also serves as a reminder to everyone to be aware of their surroundings while driving and to prioritise emergency vehicles on the road, something ordinary Malaysian citizens occasionally have issue with.

Spoiler: We’re pretty sure he was behind the wheel of a Volvo XC90.