You can't buy a new Lamborghini till 2024, they have a huge order bank - what recession aye?

Lamborghini can relax next year as their order bank will keep them busy until 2024.

When Lamborghini went bankrupt in 1978, never in their wildest imagination would they have thought that in 46 years, they would actually have problems with overdemand.

While most parties are beginning to worry about the current economic situation, Lamborghini is enjoying an excellent year.

During the first nine months of 2022, the Italian supercar manufacturer sold 7,430 vehicles and is now on track to surpass the previous year's sales record of (8,405 units).

Unsurprisingly, the Urus remains Lamborghini's most popular model, with 4,834 units sold for the year and the V10-powered Huracan seeing the largest bump in sales.

According to ABC news, which interviewed Lamborghini's CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini is about to have a bumper year, selling more cars than they are able to produce.

"We have no slowdown in sales. Every month we're selling more cars than we're able to deliver. We have an incredible order bank, which is already exceeding 18 months", said the CEO.

Deliveries rose in every market, namely U.S., China, Japan, Germany and the U.K.

If you think things will slow down for Lamborghini after the next couple of years, you'd be wrong, because the introduction of their first hybrid vehicle will help propel them even further as they are already receiving orders for the car even before officially giving it a name.

"The first hybrid car will be the follow to the Aventador, which will have a completely new V-12 engine and it will be a plug-in hybrid. We already have preorders which are close to 3,000. This means the acceptance is very high even though very few customers have seen the car. So [customers] really believe we're doing the right thing, which is a positive sign."

They don't plan to stop at hybridization either as Winkelmann mentioned that the first EV Lamborghini will make its debut in 2028, at which point he expects the marque’s customer base will be ready to buy a fully battery-powered supercar.