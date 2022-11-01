GE15: 20 car lanes available at CIQ for Malaysians from Singapore

The Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) over at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) will open 20 car lanes for GE15.

Dedicated to fellow Malaysians to return home from Singapore for the country's 15th general election, the 20 lanes will be opened for Malaysian-registered cars at the Johor-Singapore border starting on the noon of 18 November 2022 up until the same time on the very next day - voting day.

*Image credit: Bernama

Dedicated lanes for Malaysian-registered cars

The Star reports that State Works, Transportation, and Infrastructure committee chairman, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, stated "The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has agreed to prepare the dedicated lanes for Malaysian registered cars."

"We advice those returning home to vote to use these lanes. There are three zones that are currently operating at the moment that could be used by any registered cars. For the election, we will dedicate two of the zones, which has a total of about 20 lanes, for Malaysian registered cars," added Fazli.

Inspect your cars before your travels

A good number of Malaysians will be travelling quite a distance to conduct our statutory duties as citizens to vote in the upcoming election and for those who are planning to drive back, making sure that your cars are in tip-top condition is a priority.

We've prepared a basic list of things to inspect or look out for before the journey to ensure that everything is in the safest of conditions. Things like tyre and brake conditions, lights, oil levels, and fluids should be checked. For more info, CLICK HERE.