MINI Malaysia has officially launched the first-ever MINI Aceman, an crossover that slots between the 3-door Cooper SE and substantially larger Countryman SE in the brand’s growing fully electric lineup. Positioned as the middle child among MINI’s electric offerings, the Aceman SE is available in a single variant priced at RM213,888 on-the-road without insurance.

That RM214k starting figure places the Aceman SE approximately RM20k pricier than the Cooper SE but RM45k cheaper than the Countryman SE, but also includes a standard 2-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. Those wanting extended coverage (and why wouldn’t you….), a more acceptable 4-year warranty and service package is available for an additional RM7,400, bringing that total to RM221,288.

So, what exactly do you get with the Aceman SE? To start, the crossover measures 4,076 mm in length, 1,754 mm in width, and 1,515 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,606 mm. MINI is hoping that it’ll fill that gap in the market, assuming it exists, for those looking for something “just right” in terms of size and practicality within their EV range. Like the new 3-door SE, the Aceman rides on the same platform co-developed with Great Wall Motor (GWM), and is likewise assembled in China, arriving on our shores fully imported.

From a design perspective, the Aceman adopts MINI’s ‘Charismatic Simplicity’ aesthetic, which is characterized by clean lines and modern styling that are decidedly more blocky than the brand’s prior cars. At the front, you’ll find a closed-off octagonal grille flanked by uniquely-shaped headlamps with integrated daytime running lights.

The lower intake is kept minimal, while retractable door handles and prominent body cladding along the sides contribute to the vehicle’s sleek yet rugged look. Over at the rear, the Aceman is adorned with signature Union Jack-style taillights, a hallmark of MINI’s design.

It’ll be available in three exterior colors—Rebel Red, Melting Silver, and Indigo Sunset Blue—all versions come with a black roof and side mirror caps.

Inside, the cabin of the Aceman SE is attempts to blend the futuristic with the functional while still retaining a uniquely MINI feel with a large circular 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen serving as the centerpiece. The infotainment system runs on the MINI Operating System 9, offering a range of features such as MINI Experiences Modes, an avatar-enabled digital assistant, and a head-up display.

There are only a small handful of physical buttons along the centre stack, but most of it consists of the car’s drive and shift selection, as well as a physical volume knob. Otherwise, all other functionality is controlled via touchscreen. Additionally, the Aceman comes with a digital key system that can be paired with supported devices for added convenience.

The Aceman SE is juiced up by a 54.2 kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery, delivering a pretty respectable driving range of up to 406 km (WLTP), which supplies energy to a front-mounted electric motor that produces 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 330 Nm of torque, enough to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 170 km/h. Charging options include AC charging at 11 kW and DC fast charging at 95 kW, the latter of which can charge the battery from 10-80% in just 30 minutes given its relatively modest maximum capacity.

Standard features on the Aceman include 19-inch ‘Hexagram’ spoke wheels, roof rails, skid plates, Vescin leatherette upholstery in a blueish ‘Dark Petrol’ color, dual zone climate control, powered John Cooper Works front sports seats with memory function, anthracite headliner, wireless charging, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

In terms of driver assistance and active safety, the Aceman SE is equipped with lane change warning, speed limit info, passive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, and front collision warning with autonomous emergency braking (AEB). Parking Assistant Plus, which includes Active Park Distance Control, a Reversing Assist Camera, and Remote 3D View, are all also included.

At this price, and given its size, the Aceman SE has no shortage of competitors in the Malaysian market including the newly launched Volvo EX30 as well as its SEA platform-sibling, the Smart #1.

You can be one of the first to view this new MINI model in person should you find yourself at The Exchange TRX (Concourse level) from 9th October where the Aceman will be making its local public debut.