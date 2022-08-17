Chery Hammering In Hard That They Will Back With Locally Built Cars

Chery reiterates once again that they are working closely with local partners to establish CKD operations in Malaysia.

The current ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), which runs from 11-21 August, saw Chery officially opening its order books for the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro in Indonesia,

While this bit of news might not initially seem relatively relevant to us, we just can't help but notice that in its press release, they ended it with words that show they are committed to the Malaysian market.

After describing the features of the Indonesian Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro, Chery ended the press release by saying that the two cars are among the Chery models planned for launch in Malaysia.

What's particularly interesting is that they are not just hammering it into our heads that they will be back in Malaysia but also establishing CKD operations in Malaysia.

"Chery is continuing to work closely with local partners towards establishing assembly operations in Malaysia, as well as towards its brand renewal, which will see the development of a new nationwide sales and after-sales network to best serve Malaysians".

Sources have indicated that the new Chery models will be launched sometime in the second half of 2023, as this will give Chery ample time to seal the deal with its local partners to establish its CKD operations.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro, they are two of the largest members of the SUV-based Tiggo Pro Family.

The flagship Tiggo 8 Pro is a premium seven-seater SUV with a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine (197PS/290Nm) and 12 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), while the Tiggo 7 Pro is the edgier and more compact sibling, made for urbanites.

There's no word on its official Malaysian distributor yet, but that will probably come to light soon. The only point of reference now regarding its brand presence here in Malaysia is its official Facebook page.