CONFIRMED: Tokyo Auto Salon is coming to Kuala Lumpur in June!

The Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur (TASKL) will be taking place in Malaysia, and that is now official.

The announcement was made over the weekend during the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, where the official signing ceremony was held between Junichi Fukui, San Ei Corporation's Director-General of the Tokyo Auto Salon Association, and Mr. Riduwan Matni, CEO of MUSE Group and also the official event organiser of TASKL.

Tokyo Auto Salon KL 2023, 9-11 June 2023 @ MAEPS

*Image credit: Tokyo Auto Salon

Those who yearn to experience what the Tokyo Auto Salon is all about will not have to travel overseas as the TAS Kuala Lumpur edition will be taking place at the Malaysia International Trade Exhibition Center (MITEC) from 9 to 11 June 2023.

According to Riduwan Matni, CEO of MUSE Group, "We are very honored to receive the exclusive right to host the Tokyo Auto Salon in Malaysia from the Tokyo Auto Salon Secretariat. By holding the Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur, we would like to contribute to the revitalization of the automotive aftermarket industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic."

TASKL 2023 - RM40 (one-day ticket)

*Image credit: Tokyo Auto Salon

It has also been confirmed that the general admission for the very first Tokyo Auto Salon event here in Kuala Lumpur will be RM40 for a one-day ticket. More details will be announced soon but for now, all the available information regarding Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2023 is available at https://tokyoautosalonkl.com/.