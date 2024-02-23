Gentari Go app launched - all-in-one hub for EV charging stations, home charging, and even EV rentals

Gentari Sdn Bhd, operating through its subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, aims to transform our approach to clean energy with its latest creation, the Gentari Go app, available for iOS and Android.

The app serves as a comprehensive platform for sustainable living, seamlessly combining green transportation and renewable energy. It has launched in Malaysia and intends to expand across Southeast Asia and India in 2024.

Shah Yang Razalli, CEO of Gentari Green Mobility, stated their goal to make Gentari Go the preferred choice for consumers initiating their clean energy journey with a focus on integrating clean energy solutions, extending beyond electric vehicle (EV) charging to include home energy options.

The app promises a user-friendly interface, real-time data, and smooth EV charging experiences. Through strategic partnerships with EV Connection, ChargeEV, and others, Gentari Go is creating an EV Charging Corridor spanning Singapore to Thailand, giving users access to over 2,000 chargers.

Additionally, the app facilitates a transition to EVs through partnerships with GoCar, offering rental access to zero emissions vehicles. Gentari Go also supports various aspects of green living, including home energy solutions such as EV home charging and solar panels, while offering incentives for eco-conscious choices.

Businesses, including fleet operators and automotive companies, are encouraged to join the platform, which also provides telematics support, fleet management tools, and customised services.

To entice users, Gentari Go is offering a 10% discount on the next 10 charging sessions at any Gentari charging point in Malaysia. Terms and conditions apply, of course.