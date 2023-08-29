CARSOME App’s My Garage is the essential do-everything feature tailored to your car

Is there a ‘super app’ for your car? If there isn’t, the CARSOME app (available for both iOS and Android) comes pretty close by enhancing the ownership experience in various ways, thanks to the My Garage feature.

Not only does the CARSOME app already allow you to access a universe of possibilities when it comes to buying and selling cars in a smooth and transparent way, but furnishing My Garage with some basic info about the car you drive puts so much more value and convenience into your hands.

Opening up the CARSOME app, you can’t miss the My Garage feature placed prominently near the top, allowing you to easily keep track of important facts and upcoming dates such as your road tax and insurance expiry.

From there, My Garage will take appropriate steps to remind you of importants dates of your car. To save time, you can use the app to get car insurance quotations from an extensive list of leading insurance partners to ensure you get the perfect policy for your needs and that of your car’s.

This is all thanks to a special collaboration between CARSOME and Policystreet, giving users a wholesome, hassle-free experience in just a few taps from getting your ‘instant quote’ to renewal.

One of My Garage’s core function is to give you the ability to keep effortless and continual track of your car’s potential resale value depending on its make, model, age, and condition - Excellent, Very Good, Good, or Fair.

Should users be keen on selling, they will be able to easily book their car in for a 175-point inspection to verify just how tip-top it really is, and best of all it’s totally FREE!

CARSOME also has your car’s mechanical wellbeing in mind, regardless if you’re happy to hang onto it or are tempted to sell at some point- hence, their establishment and continual expansion of their CARSOME Service Center.

The My Garage feature allows owners to easily and conveniently book an appointment to service their cherished four-wheeled friend, choosing from a variety of periodic maintenance packages designed to suit all budgets - Essential, Standard, or Comprehensive - starting from just RM108.

My Garage also lets owners, at their convenience, book an appointment to tackle specific repair or servicing needs that concern their car’s suspension, braking system, tyres, 12V battery and electrics, or air conditioning system.

With all these functions built into such an easy to use interface, set alongside all the other car buying, car selling, and compelling automotive content available within the CARSOME app, My Garage really is the closest thing to a ‘super app’ for cars and their owners.

Do you own a car? Well, what are you waiting for? Download the CARSOME app now!

All CARSOME Certified cars are quality assured through a stringent 175-point inspection and professional refurbishment. Additionally, each car comes with a fixed price with no hidden fees, five-day money-back guarantee, and one-year warranty. Visit CARSOME today or download the app.