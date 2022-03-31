LEAKED: GearUp Bodykit For 2022 Perodua Myvi For Extra Ganas-Ness

Perodua Myvi with a GearUp bodykit. It was only a matter of time before Perodua would start to roll out an accessories package under their GearUp line.

When the latest refresh of the 3rd-generation Myvi dropped in November 2021, headlined by the ‘shift’ to a D-CVT gearbox and an enhanced active safety suite, it wasn't going to be long before we saw the 2022 Myvi in a GearUp bodykit!

However, before our favourite 2nd national automaker could reveal that officially, some new images have surfaced on social media by Facebook user RiderAth of a showroom test unit Myvi wearing all the exterior GearUp bodykit bits.

Perodua Myvi GearUp Bodykit

With the late-2021 facelift, the Myvi received only minor exterior cosmetic updates that were focused on the front and rear bumper and incorporated some new LED daytime running lights positioned vertically in place of halogen fog lamps. It’s a less aggressive look overall, so it seems the GearUp package is very much intended to add back any spiciness lost, and some extra.

Up front, the bumper keeps the original DRL strips intact, albeit buried, but draws a lot of attention to it with very wide and pronounced fake air inlets. Finishing off the front end treatment is a rather prominently extended front lip done in the same gloss black with body colour.

Along the sides of the 2022 Myvi, there’s a pair of GearUp side skirts that are again finished in gloss black for that two-tone effect. Finally, at the tail end, Perodua has kept it pretty tame (compared to its new nose) with a slightly more puffed up rear bumper complete with a non-functional diffuser fins.

This is paired with quite a large and steeply raked GearUp roof spoiler to complete the look, but unlike attempt at underfloor aero, this might actually have an effect at high speed (increased drag, fuel economy is our guess).

Anything Else?

The 15-inch wheels, headlamps, and tail lamps on the 2022 Myvi are left as standard, though it would have been nice to have the option of sportier looking alloys in addition to a darker shade applied to the illuminator housings.

It’s definitely the most fierce showroom fresh look the 2022 Myvi has had since the ‘Pikachu’ bright yellow 1.5 Extreme from the previous generation. Though it might not be to everyone’s taste, the GearUp accessories does appeal to a wide selection of Perodua buyers.

All that’s left to wonder is how much Perodua will be selling this for as well as the selection of official interior accessories to accompany this bolder, angrier GearUp exterior. Perhaps, like the Ativa, they’ll give us some options of of different leather upholstery as an alternate to the searing red found in the current 1.5 AV.