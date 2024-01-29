Mazda CX-5 facelifted for 2024 - 5 variants, 4 powertrains, from RM144,469

Bermaz Motor has officially introduced the facelifted 2024 Mazda CX-5 here in Malaysia.

This time around, the 2024 Mazda CX-5 offering comes with new styling, tech, features, and of course, improved driving performance, comfort, as well as safety.

Still keeping Mazda's signature KODO Soul of Motion design philosophy, the 2024 Mazda CX-5 gets exterior styling updates in the form of a redesigned front face with three-dimensional elements, repositioned front grille which is now above a refreshed lower bumper, centre intake, and signature wing.

There are also the new LED Signature headlamps for both front and rear to offer a bolder exterior facade. Featuring four oblong LED lamps on each side and each end, the new Mazda CX-5 exterior is all tied up together with a set of updated 17-inch and 19-inch wheels (depending on variant).

Deep within the Mazda CX-5 is an updated chassis with increased rigidity of the lateral frame with a damping wellbond structure that is said to offer better driving dynamics and comfort when paired with enhanced springs and dampers characteristics.

Step inside the refreshed Mazda CX-5 and you'll find redesigned seats for more natural driving ergonomics and comfort. Other updates across all variants include:

Autofold outer rearview mirrors

8-inch Infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay

Qi Wireless Charger

LED interior lighting

As for variants, the 2024 Mazda CX-5 is available in five different variants, four powertrain options, and seven exterior colour options:

Mazda CX-5 2.0L 2WD Mid - RM144,469.20 (162hp & 213Nm)

(162hp & 213Nm) Mazda CX-5 2.0L 2WD High - RM161,469.20 (162hp & 213Nm)

(162hp & 213Nm) Mazda CX-5 2.5L 2WD High - RM174,960.40 (192hp & 258Nm)

(192hp & 258Nm) Mazda CX-5 2.2D 2WD High - RM180,322.80 (188hp & 450Nm)

(188hp & 450Nm) Mazda CX-5 2.5T AWD High - RM188,760.40 (228hp & 420Nm)

The base 2.0L Mid has also been updated with Mazda's Advanced Keyless Entry but if you're interested in getting the paddle shifters plus the new LED Signature headlamps, those are available in the 2.0L High and up.

Only the range-topping Mazda CX-5 2.5T AWD gets Mi-Drive with three driving modes - Normal, Sport, and Off-Road.

Safety specs of its i-Activsense Advanced Driver Assist Safety features have also been updated with newly added features such as Smart Brake Support (SBS), Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function (MRCC), and Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS).