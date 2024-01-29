Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Mazda CX-5 facelifted for 2024 - 5 variants, 4 powertrains, from RM144,469

Mazda CX-5 facelifted for 2024 - 5 variants, 4 powertrains, from RM144,469

Auto News
 | 

Mazda CX-5 facelifted for 2024 - 5 variants, 4 powertrains, from RM144,469

Bermaz Motor has officially introduced the facelifted 2024 Mazda CX-5 here in Malaysia.

 This time around, the 2024 Mazda CX-5 offering comes with new styling, tech, features, and of course, improved driving performance, comfort, as well as safety.

2024 mazda cx-5 facelift price specs malaysia

Still keeping Mazda's signature KODO Soul of Motion design philosophy, the 2024 Mazda CX-5 gets exterior styling updates in the form of a redesigned front face with three-dimensional elements, repositioned front grille which is now above a refreshed lower bumper, centre intake, and signature wing.

There are also the new LED Signature headlamps for both front and rear to offer a bolder exterior facade. Featuring four oblong LED lamps on each side and each end, the new Mazda CX-5 exterior is all tied up together with a set of updated 17-inch and 19-inch wheels (depending on variant).

2024 mazda cx-5 facelift price specs malaysia

Deep within the Mazda CX-5 is an updated chassis with increased rigidity of the lateral frame with a damping wellbond structure that is said to offer better driving dynamics and comfort when paired with enhanced springs and dampers characteristics.

2024 mazda cx-5 facelift price specs malaysia

Step inside the refreshed Mazda CX-5 and you'll find redesigned seats for more natural driving ergonomics and comfort. Other updates across all variants include:

  • Autofold outer rearview mirrors
  • 8-inch Infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay
  • Qi Wireless Charger
  • LED interior lighting

2024 mazda cx-5 facelift price specs malaysia

As for variants, the 2024 Mazda CX-5 is available in five different variants, four powertrain options, and seven exterior colour options:

  • Mazda CX-5 2.0L 2WD Mid - RM144,469.20 (162hp & 213Nm)
  • Mazda CX-5 2.0L 2WD High - RM161,469.20 (162hp & 213Nm)
  • Mazda CX-5 2.5L 2WD High - RM174,960.40 (192hp & 258Nm)
  • Mazda CX-5 2.2D 2WD High - RM180,322.80 (188hp & 450Nm)
  • Mazda CX-5 2.5T AWD High - RM188,760.40 (228hp & 420Nm)

2024 mazda cx-5 facelift price specs malaysia

The base 2.0L Mid has also been updated with Mazda's Advanced Keyless Entry but if you're interested in getting the paddle shifters plus the new LED Signature headlamps, those are available in the 2.0L High and up.

2024 mazda cx-5 facelift price specs malaysia

Only the range-topping Mazda CX-5 2.5T AWD gets Mi-Drive with three driving modes - Normal, Sport, and Off-Road.

Safety specs of its i-Activsense Advanced Driver Assist Safety features have also been updated with newly added features such as Smart Brake Support (SBS), Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function (MRCC), and Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS).

Related Tags
2024 Mazda CX-5 2024 Mazda CX-5 price Malaysia 2024 Mazda CX-5 specs Mazda Malaysia Bermaz Motor
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now