Michelin Pilot Sport 5 Arrives In Malaysia - Size Options 17-19-Inch, Starting At RM700 Per Tyre

Michelin Malaysia has launched the Michelin Pilot Sport 5, the fifth-generation version of their high-performance Pilot Sport tyres targeted at high-performance sports cars and sedans.

The new Michelin Pilot Sport 5 will be available starting April 4, 2022, and is available in 26 sizes, from 17 to 19-inch, at authorized Michelin distribution centres nationwide. In addition, 21 more sizes ranging from 17 to 21-inch will be offered by the end of the year.

Michelin says the new tyre is formulated to last longer, thus differentiating it from other brands. It was also made for drivers who want performance and sporty driving, taking inspiration from motorsports. Michelin Pilot Sport 5 also won the Contemporary Good Design Award 2021.

Michelin Malaysia’s Managing Director, Oliver Biggart, said, “With the Michelin Pilot Sport 5, Michelin further strengthens our complete and best overall high-performance Pilot Sport range, with ‘Performance Made to Last’ being our key differentiator. Inspired by motorsports, the tyre is

perfect for drivers who demand sporty driving performance and expect nothing but the best. What’s more, the Michelin Pilot Sport 5 goes one step further in aesthetics, as evidenced by its 2021 Contemporary Good Design Award – one of the world’s most prestigious international design

awards.”

The recommended retail price starts from RM 700 to RM1,900 per unit.

Key benefits of the Michelin Pilot Sport 5 include:

Long-lasting tyre grip, as the tyre offers maximum control with excellent grip and braking performance on wet and dry ground – thanks to the Dual Sport Tread Design technology.



Dynamic Response technology that features a hybrid aramid and nylon belt for optimum transmission of steering instructions onto the road; and the MaxTouch Construction that maximizes the tyre’s contact with the road and evenly distributes the forces of acceleration, braking, and cornering – delivering longer tread life without sacrificing performance.