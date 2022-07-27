Mini Concept Aceman Previewed - The Future Of Mini EVs?

Mini has previewed an EV that marks the brand's next-gen design - the Mini Concept Aceman.

This new concept from Mini portrays the brand's direction in design as well as technological innovations together with its signature driving experience that we've adored over the years.

The Mini Concept Aceman will also act as a bridge between the Cooper and the Countryman, which also means that it'll be a completely new model offering if it does go into production. There's already a Mini Cooper SE, but this Aceman? We're digging the looks.

New design era for Mini

Exterior-wise, Mini enthusiasts can appreciate the unmistakable design cues found on the Aceman concept, but moving forward as a brand, the constant evolution together with innovations in tech has led to a more 'holistic user experience' when it comes to space and overall interaction.

Speaking of space, the Mini Concept Aceman is able to maximise its interior space thanks to the brand's freedom to design an entirely new EV concept. Four doors, a huge boot space, and seating for five people paired with decent dimensions (4.05m length, 1.99m length, 1.59m height).

The classic three-way body division synonymous with Mini has been maintained paired with a much smoother exterior for enhanced aerodynamics (very important for an EV). That's clearly visible via its fully-closed front central grille with matrix LED units placed in between a set of also matrix LED headlights with green contour lighting - a great way to attract potential EV owners in the future. That, and those 20-inch wheels housed within those muscular wheel arches. Sexy.

Expressive colours of the youth

Colour options for this potential new Mini EV are also a bit 'out there', but it's actually quite nice. There's the Icy Sunglow Green which is a light shade of turquoise with a mix of gold, paired with that classic British Racing Green for the roof? Definitely fire.

Even the roof rack takes an interesting turn with green fastening straps with iridescent coating with multiple colour spectrums. Then there's the front and rear valences fitted with very loud pinkish orange loudspeakers because why not?

MINImalism interior

The futuristic yet colourful theme for the exterior flows into the interior but with a more minimalist touch. According to Oliver Heilmer, Head of Mini Design, "We have concentrated on a simplistic appearance in combination with premium materials and welcoming colours. Digitisation enables us to make do with few operating elements and at the same time to maximise the experience in a way that is characteristic of Mini."

You can see these via its flat-designed dashboard to mimic the looks of a soundbar, wide yet gently curved surfaces on the door panels, and a large panoramic glass roof further adds a sense of space and ambience to the occupants. All that futuristic stuff is brought a bit down to earth with the addition of soft knitted textile surfaces.

Then, you are shot back up to space thanks to that round OLED display and other toggle switches and rotary knobs that add a nice dose of modernism with a dash of 'intuitive operations'.

Since it's still a concept, the Mini Concept Aceman has the potential to be a far greater EV compared to the Mini Countryman SE solely because of the freedom the designers have in creating a brand-new platform for the brand.

Hopefully, when it exits the concept car stage, we can get more info about this funky-looking EV Mini like performance figures and EV range. You have our complete and utmost attention, Mini.