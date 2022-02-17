New And Improved 2022 Toyota Camry Launched - New Engine, New Transmission, New Interior Features - RM199,109

UMW Toyota Motor has launched its new and improved eighth-generation 2022 Toyota Camry, and we've got loads to update you with.

Taking over from the previous Camry, which had a price tag of RM189k, UMW Toyota has now increased its D-segment offering and priced the 2022 Toyota Camry 2.5V at RM199,109.50 OTR without insurance.

Toyota officials may address its new Camry as a "minor change" model, and they're probably right where the exterior of the car is concerned. However, inside and under the bonnet, the 2022 Camry receives some considerable changes from the outgoing model.

On the outside, there's a newly designed front-end to bring the quintessential "uncle's" car up to par with its newer-looking siblings like the Corolla Altis and the Vios. The new lower grille ornamentation gives the Camry more of an aggressive look where the centre intake bit of the grille is now more pronounced, just like the Altis.

The rear has also received an update to make it look sportier, where the taillights have been given the smoked treatment. The 18-inch 'twisted dark spokes' alloy rims finish the new exterior look.

As mentioned, the 2022 Toyota Camry has been slightly reworked inside and out, with the bulk of what's excitingly new being what the eyes don't see at first glance.

On top of tweaking the exterior, the 2022 2.5V Camry has been treated to a new engine and transmission, displacing the 2.5-litre 2AR-FE engine and 6-speed automatic with the 2.5-litre A25A-FKS Dynamic Force engine and doing away with the six-speed auto in favour of a new Direct Shift eight-speeder. The New Camry also comes equipped with a paddle shifter and three drive modes - ECO, Normal and Sport, for seamless manoeuvring and a highly responsive drive.



The A25A-FKS engine and 8-speed transmission is not something that we have not seen before, as it is featured in the current Lexus ES250, even though the 2022 facelift Camry has 209PS/253Nm and the ES250 207PS/247Nm. Toyota says the new engine and transmission combo gives the Camry more power while maintaining the fuel efficiency of the outgoing powertrain.

On the inside, the two most significant changes are the floating 9-inch infotainment screen and powered rear seats. The new floating infotainment system has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and can be operated by touch screen. The 9-speaker JBL audio system provides real sound clarity courtesy of 'Clari-Fi' and marches on in the new car.

There's also a Qi wireless charger for compatible mobile devices and four USB ports (two in front, two behind).

While the new infotainment system gives front passengers easier accessibility to the infotainment system, the powered rear seats add another dimension to the Camry's rear passenger comfort.

You can now recline the most outward rear seats adding to the seats' already comfortable levels. All of this reclining can be controlled via a touch-sensitive panel on the flip-out centre armrest, which also houses controls for air conditioning temperature, audio system and powered sunshade. Speaking of air conditioning, the Camry now has Tri-Zone climate control, which means that rear passengers can also have their own preferred settings.

The new car also has some new interior trim, mainly on the dashboard and centre console, featuring a grey tiger stripe-like design. The leather used in the interior is also new for better-perceived quality.

One of the most significant upgrades, which once again is unnoticeable at first glance, is the safety systems. Toyota says the Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+ is class-leading, where it adds nighttime pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection for the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system.

You also now get rear cross-traffic auto-braking for the first time on top of other features such as pre-collision warning, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning, lane tracing assist, automatic high beam, BSM, intelligent clearance sonar and vehicle telematics system.

Colours

The 2022 Toyota Camry 2.5V can be had in Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Burning Black and Red Mica. Platinum White Pearl and Burning Black will cost an additional RM800.

Warranty

As with most Toyota vehicles, UMW offers a five-year vehicle warranty from the date of first registration with unlimited mileage.