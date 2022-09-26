Porsche & Shell Launch First 180kW DC Fast Charger In Thailand

Porsche Asia Pacific and Shell have launched their first 180kW DC fast charger in Thailand.

The Shell High Performance Charging (HPC) site located in Bang Yai, Bangkok, is the first of 11 high-performance DC fast chargers that'll be installed at selected Shell stations throughout Thailand in the coming months. By H1 2023, that number will grow to 20 HPC chargers that'll offer 180kW as well as 360kW outputs.

Extended HPC network from Singapore to Thailand

The Shell and Porsche HPC network collaboration will also be expanded in Singapore and Malaysia which will see at least three to six charging infrastructures going live in each country respectively. By the first half of 2023, it is said that this network will offer emission-free travel ranging over 2,200km throughout the three Southeast Asian countries.

In other words, this will be the longest emission-free driving route in Southeast Asia which is certainly good news for all EV owners to drastically reduce their 'range anxiety' issues when it comes to long-distance travel in an electric vehicle. At 180kW, a Porsche Taycan can be charged from 0-80% in just 30 minutes, and that timer gets shorter as the charging capacity gets higher.

Special benefits for Porsche Taycan owners

Speaking of the Porsche Taycan, new owners in Thailand will receive a complimentary Platinum membership for three years which offers a bunch of benefits such as discounted charging rates, free pre-reservations, and 10,000 Shell GO+ points for more redeemable products and services.

Owners in Thailand and Malaysia can enjoy an even more seamless experience thanks to dual app integration via the Sharge and ParkEasy apps. These apps grant access to the entire Shell HPC and Porsche Destination Charging sites in both countries. All other EV owners can also access these charging stations via a pay-per-use rate or a membership subscription plan.