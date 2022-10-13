Proton takes one step closer to develop own-brand NEVs

Proton's new energy vehicle (NEV) subsidiary, Pro-Net, has officially exchanged MoU documents with Gentari Sdn Bhd, Petronas' clean energy subsidiary.

The document exchange took place between the CEO of Pro-Net, Zhang Qiang, and the Head of Clean Energy Solutions Transition at Petronas on behalf of Gentari, Shah Yang Razalli, in conjunction with the launch of the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM).

For those who are interested in knowing more about 'the empowering the development of sustainable cities, electrifying mobility, decarbonising energy, and accelerating circular economy', the IGEM conference is where you should be from 12-14 October 2022 at KLCC.

20 DC chargers in 2023

With this document exchange between Pro-Net and Gentari, Proton has taken a step closer to producing, manufacturing, and selling its own-brand NEVs in the future. But before that can happen, Pro-Net is looking at establishing itself within the country's EV and NEV ecosystem by introducing 20 DC fast chargers in 2023.

Pro-Net is tasked with determining the suitable locations for the chargers while Gentari will step in with its own charging infrastructure and operatorship solutions. At the same time, Proton will be working closely with smart not just as its distributor, but also in gaining some much-needed knowledge and know-how in the world of EVs and NEVs.

According to Roslan Abdullah, Proton's Deputy CEO, "Today’s exchange of documents with Gentari addresses one piece of Proton's move into the NEV market and opens opportunities to collaborate with the clean energy subsidiary of Petronas to contribute to the buildup of Malaysia’s charging infrastructure. However, Proton must pay equal attention to other areas of the business if we want to have a comprehensive business solution."

"For instance, as a national automotive brand Proton should spearhead the development of Malaysia’s EV ecosystem by investing in knowledge and expertise to address potential blind spots in areas where we have little experience. So, we are sending 16 engineers to China for six months to be trained in R&D, vehicle performance, homologation, and testing with the aim of eventually developing and selling a homegrown NEV. This is an important step in supporting the government’s efforts to move Malaysia towards a knowledge-based economy and to be a regional epicentre for NEVs," added Roslan.