Proton Sold More X50 Than Saga In July

For the first time in forever, the great Proton Saga has been dethroned from the brand's top-selling model. With what? The Proton X50, folks.

That's right, the Proton X50 set a new monthly sales volume record of 4,763 units in July - 242 units more than the Saga (4,521 units sold last month). In total Proton managed to deliver a total of 11,477 units to new owners across Malaysia.

Proton retains the crown in four segments

Unsurprisingly, Proton managed to hold on to the top of the sales leaderboard thanks to the Proton X50 sales figure making it the best-selling B-segment SUV in the country to date.

The C-segment SUV title is currently being held by the Proton X70 with a total of 1,704 units successfully delivered to customers back in June. While the Proton Saga might have lost its 'best-selling Proton' title, it still retains its stature as the best-selling A-segment sedan in the country.

As for the Proton Exora, its spot on top of the C-segment MPV segment is still safe with 476 units sold by Proton last month.

Proton X50 - Malaysia's best-selling vehicle in July

According to Roslan Abdullah, Deputy CEO of Proton, "The company is immensely proud of the model becoming the first SUV to be crowned as the best-selling vehicle in Malaysia and we are thankful for the support from our customers."

"This achievement and Proton’s sales leadership in other segments show our business plan is on the right track and repays the confidence placed in the brand by buyers, investors, and other stakeholders,” added Roslan.