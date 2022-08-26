Scalpers Are Reselling NFC Touch 'n Go Cards At RIDICULOUS Prices!

A lot of folks were really excited to get their hands on the restocked NFC Touch 'n Go cards yesterday BUT yet again, scalpers have ruined the day.

We've seen posts by several folks in the past regarding people selling these highly-sought after NFC Touch 'n Go (TnG) cards on a couple of online marketplaces, but in a bid to make a quick buck, they've somehow managed to get their hands on a huge pile, selling them at ridiculous prices.

Purchase via Touch 'n Go eWallet didn't help

On 25 August 2022, Touch 'n Go stated that the NFC cards will go on sale via its eWallet platform as well as the TNG Hub at Nu Sentral starting at 10.00 am. We tried to get our hands on one (the system only allowed the purchase of only one card per transaction) but most of us failed.

Some were lucky as they were able to get through the app and book one of the NFC cards, but most of us who tried for a couple of hours got the very annoying message of 'Heavy traffic reported, please try again', which we did.

Oh no! Item is out of stock

After a couple of hours of trying and stressing out (because some folks who travel a lot REALLY feel that the NFC feature is super helpful), we finally got the message "Oh no! Item is out of stock". Mother father betul!

The heavy traffic on the eWallet app meant a few things - folks who really needed the NFC card tried their best to get one, scalpers weaseling their way in to get at RM10 and selling them at dumb prices after, and Touch 'n Go themselves not being able to 'manage' the situation for the actual folks that really need it (they tried by limiting one card per purchase, but the app couldn't handle the heavy traffic)

Is there a supply issue with these NFC cards? Is there a way to solve this matter soon? Are they doing anything about these scalpers reselling them for as high as RM198 for a pair of cards with the same ending numbers?

But most importantly, why can't they just link the cards to the Touch 'n Go eWallet balance? Wouldn't that be easier for, I don't know, EVERYONE?