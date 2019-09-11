Get 100% Toll Rebate With Touch N’ Go EWallet Until 31st October

Touch ‘n Go eWallet has announced the “Ultimate Toll Savings” campaign to provide a more rewarding, safe and seamless journey for its users, specifically for toll payments.

From now until 31 October 2019, eligible users can make cashless toll payments across participating highways and be rewarded with outstanding deals and 100% Toll Rebates.

Throughout the campaign period, users who add their Touch ‘n Go cards to the eWallet for the first time before 31 October 2019 are eligible to receive 3 times 100% Toll Rebates. The Toll Rebates are redeemable until 31 December 2019 for toll transactions via PayDirect and/or RFID at any of the participating highways.

Besides that, users who make toll payments using the eWallet via PayDirect and/or RFID until 31 October 2019 are eligible to receive a free Personal Accident insurance (“Free PA”) coverage that is valid until 31 December 2019. The insurance coverage is worth RM10,000 and is underwritten by Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad

The eWallet users can also enjoy an additional 3 times 100% Unlimited Toll Rebates by sharing their referral code with friends and family. If a Touch ‘n Go eWallet user manages to successfully get family and friends to register for the eWallet account using a referral code, the user and everyone that has been referred will each get 3 times 100% Toll Rebates.

Users can share their referral code with as many people to earn Unlimited Toll Rebates.

“We aptly fit in the cashless environment with our two unique features, PayDirect and RFID. Through this campaign, we want to demonstrate how road users can experience an effortless journey with us, as we showcase our ability to bring a one-of-a-kind experience using only the Touch ‘n Go eWallet. Moving forward, we will continue to address the transportation needs of the modern Malaysian, evolving and offering what our customers want,” said Ignatius Ong, CEO of TNG Digital Sdn Bhd.