Selangor Aims To Have 10,000 Charging Stations By 2025

Selangor will start with 1,000 charging stations next year and plan to have 10,000 charging stations by the end of 2025.

Another day, another knock-on effect of the government's proposal to make EV's practically tax-free through some incentives in 2022. However, this time, it is the state of Selangor that is looking to be proactive, as they plan to install a total of 10,000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout Selangor by 2025, with the first 1,000 stations expected to be ready in 2022.

According to the Selangor Journal, Selangor aims to be the pioneer in EV usage, seeing all types of electric vehicles used in the state, including buses, lorries, delivery vans and garbage trucks.

Selangor's Menteri Besar, Dato' Seri Amirudin Shari said the collaboration between the Selangor state and private parties would involve an investment value of RM10 million.

"To further promote the use of EV, the state government plans to provide some incentives to the businesses and industries that have invested in EV infrastructure projects".

"The incentives include a reduction of business fees and assessment tax. Apart from that, parking fees which come under the jurisdiction of the local authorities will also be waived for EV users in 2022," he said during the tabling of the 2022 Selangor Budget (#Selangor2022) at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly last week, as reported by Selangor Journal.

Amirudin also said he would welcome all proposals from the private sector for the EV project, especially from firms that are operating in the green tech sector.

Selangor has always wanted to be the main player in Malaysia regarding green technology. The push for EVs in Selangor started way before the new government proposal as former Selangor Menteri Besar, Dato’ Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali also devised action plans for green tech in Selangor, which included the use of electric vehicles across the state.