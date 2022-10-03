Shell Motorsports Collection Bluetooth-Controlled Cars Launched

Shell Malaysia has officially launched its latest campaign called the Shell Motorsports Collection and it might just be the best one yet - Bluetooth RC cars!

Featuring seven different models of Bluetooth-controlled cars, each collectible and limited-edition Shell Motorsports Collection unit represents the brand's vast support and partnerships in one of the world's most exciting segments ever - motorsports.

Seven models to collect each week

Starting from 8 October 2022, a new model will be launched at all participating Shell petrol stations across the country. These models include:

Ferrari SF90 Formula 1

BMW M4 Motorsport

Nissen Formula E Gen 2

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT

Team Penske Indycar

Team Penske Ford Mustang GT

Each model can be fitted with the proprietary rechargeable Smart Battery that offers Bluetooth connectivity. This will allow the user to remotely control the cars using their smartphones via the Shell Racing app. which is available on the App Store and Google Play.

RM30 a piece with a minimum RM50 fuel purchase

The campaign will run its course from 8 October to 8 December 2022. A new model will be released weekly and you can grab one for RM30 with a minimum fuel purchase of RM50 at Shell stations across Malaysia (the same goes for the Smart Battery priced at RM30 as well, sold separately).

If you happen to purchase any of the selected Shell Helix lubricant 4L packs, you can get the Ferrari SF90 model plus the Smart Battery for free. For serious collectors, there's also the Motorsport Collectors Box available at RM80 with a minimum purchase of RM80 for the Shell V-Power Racing fuel.

Activation campaigns at KL Sentral & Mid Valley

Shell will also be organising an event to commemorate the launch of its latest Shell Motorsports Collection at KL Sentral from 17-23 October 2022 and Mid Valley Megamall from 26-30 October 2022. If you've missed any models from the previous weeks, you can find them at these events.

There will also be a Hyundai i20 WRC replica that'll be present at both event locations to hype up the event. These are said to be limited, so get your hands on the complete set now and who knows, it might fetch a pretty penny in the future. To watch us have fun with these beauties, CLICK HERE.