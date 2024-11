Mazda's CX-60 is making waves, but this time on our shores, though ahead of its slated debut in Malaysia, possibly in 2025. This next-generation SUV from the premium Japanese automaker has been spotted here by one of our eagle-eyed readers in copious amounts of camouflage wrap while possibly undergoing local testing.

On a wider regional level and following its early introduction in Australia, the CX-60 has already hit markets in the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia, with Thailand and Malaysia being notable omissions so far.

Unfortunately, little else is known about what we can expect from the CX-60 in terms of pricing and specification specific to the Malaysian market. Across the Strait of Malacca, our neighbours in Indonesia have the option of 3 variants - Pro, Kuro, and Elite - with a starting price of 799 million rupiah (around RM222k) to a maximum of 1.1888 billion rupiah (around RM331k).

While the CX-60 Kuro sports a more aggressive look with a honeycomb grille insert, darker chrome accents, black side mirror caps, and sleek 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, the Elite Edition contrasts this with more refined visual touches such as vertical bars on the grille, bright chrome accents, and a set of 20-inch diamond-cut wheels.

Under the hood, the CX-60 offered in Indonesia is powered by one of Mazda’s new generation of engines, a 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-6 petrol engine called e-Skyactiv G that is mounted longitudinally, paired with a new 8-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission and the i-Activ all-wheel drive system. However, a purely RWD version is also offered and could, hopefully, be on the cards for Malaysia.

This powertrain is bolstered by a 48-volt M Hybrid Boost mild-hybrid system, which includes an electric motor/generator placed between the engine and gearbox, connected to a 0.33-kWh lithium-ion battery.

This setup delivers impressive output, offering 284 PS (280 hp or 209 kW) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm.

Diesel-powered variants similarly use the same 3.3-litre inline-6 format, which is also offered as a plug-in hybrid with a larger 17.8kWh lithium ion battery. In addition, a 2.5-litre inline-4 (such as in Singapore) or 3.0-litre inline-6 are also possible powertrain configurations for certain markets.

The Indo-spec e-Skyactiv G powertrain’s output is impressive and puts it well ahead of what is currently the most powerful engine in the Bermaz-led Mazda lineup, a 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-4 petrol, first introduced with the CX-9. Speaking of which, the CX-60 dimensions do place it uncomfortably close at just 5mm shy of what is currently the largest Mazda available in Malaysia.

By no means is the CX-60 a compact SUV, though it isn’t meant to supplant an existing model. In most markets, it is added alongside to expand the brand’s SUV portfolio. However, other 'CX-XX' models should be incoming as direct replacements, such as the CX-50, CX-80, and CX-90.

From what we’ve seen on the Indonesia-spec model, the interior of each CX-60 variant also exudes premium materials and thoughtful craftsmanship, tailored to create distinctive ambiances.

The Elite Edition offers an elegant vibe with white Nappa leather upholstery and maple wood trim. Meanwhile, the Kuro Edition opts for a bold yet sophisticated look, featuring quilted Nappa leather in tan, contrasting with darker interior trim. Exterior color options are varied, with the Kuro available in Deep Crystal Blue, Rhodium White, and Soul Red Crystal, while the Elite adds Platinum Quartz, Jet Black, Machine Grey, and Rhodium White to its palette.

Mazda has equipped the CX-60 with a range of advanced technology and convenience features. Inside, two 12.3-inch displays stand out—one serving as the digital instrument cluster and the other as the infotainment display.

A full-color Active Driving Display projects information directly onto the windscreen, enhancing driver awareness. Other features include adaptive LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a wireless phone charger, and a hands-free, powered tailgate.

On the safety front, the CX-60 is equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control, and essential passive safety features like ABS, DSC, and hill start assist. Additionally, it boasts front and rear Smart Brake Support (AEB), lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, driver monitoring, and driver attention alert systems, offering peace of mind for both drivers and passengers.

Of course, we’ll keep you posted on more developments as the Mazda CX-60, which is likely to arrive fully imported from Japan, inches closer to its Malaysian debut.