Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur is happening THIS WEEKEND (9-11 June)

The Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur (TASKL) 2023 is taking place this weekend starting today all the way to Sunday (9-11 June 2023) and if you're into cars, especially JDMs, it's a show that you definitely don't want to miss.

There will be many happenings and highlights taking place in the next three days at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) within Halls 2, 3, and 4. Perhaps one of the most hyped-up elements of the TASKL auto show is the selection of cars that were flown directly from Japan - cars that were on show during Tokyo Auto Salon built by people that most of us have only read in magazines when we were younger or seen the photos online.

If you've ever heard of Top Secret and its legendary Tuner, Smokey Nagata, his Nissan TS R35GTR Gold will be on display. And yes, the man and legend himself will be there as well! This weekend at TASKL is probably your only chance to see this car live right in front of your very eyes and who knows, you might get to meet Smokey Nagata, too.

There are also a bunch of other drool-worthy cars flown straight from the land of the rising sun being displayed at the Tokyo Auto Salon Japan Pavilion in Halls 2 and 4. Fancy a GR Supra stuffed with HKS goodies? Or maybe a bonafide Honda NSX from Spoon? You'll definitely 'goo goo ga ga' over these exceptional rolling arts on wheels.

Fancy seeing a one-of-a-kind Nissan Skyline? Some engineers from Nismo will be flying in to reveal a truly special Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Nismo - the only one in the world that is a J-Tune specifically built for Tunku Panglima Johor (TPJ). This is also something you don't want to miss out on. But remember, don't touch! Just let your eyes enjoy the sights.

A number of Japanese manufacturers will also take part in the extravaganza from Mitsubishi, Nissan, Isuzu, and more. Other highlights include a kids zone and activities by Hot Wheels (daddies can join as well), Malaysia's first full collection of Initial D replica cars gathering, and other exhibits to get your aftermarket game on.

The 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur is going to be a banger!