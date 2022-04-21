Zurich Malaysia Dishes Out Some Tips For Safe Driving This Hari Raya

Editor's Pick
Zurich Malaysia wants you to remember these tips for safe driving so that you can balik kampung safely this Hari Raya Aidilfitri

For the first time in a couple of years, many Malaysians are free to 'Balik Kampung this upcoming month to celebrate and spend Hari Raya Aidilfitri with loved ones.

Hari Raya traffic 2022

While the thought of spending much-needed quality time with family members has got most of us excited, Zurich Malaysia wants to remind all motorists to take simple steps to protect themselves and others on the road so that the family reunion on Hari Raya day does not disappoint.

To help motorists prepare their vehicles for the journey back home, Zurich Malaysia has compiled some valuable tips to follow before and while on the road as a caring reminder this festive season. 

These tips include:

Zurich Malaysia safety tips Hari Raya 2022

The reminder aims to make everyone's journey safer and more comfortable, as road safety is more than just about driving carefully and courteously. Zurich would like to remind motorists that each life on the road is precious. But, more importantly, it is about how we can protect ourselves and our loved ones as well as other road users. 

Stay safe on the roads Malaysia! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

