2023 Mazda CX-60 To Come With A 3.3-Litre Six-Cylinder Diesel Engine

The 2023 Mazda CX-60 will be quite an interesting model as the Japanese marque announced an entirely new powertrain for its SUV - a six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D diesel engine.

The 3.3-litre inline-six diesel which Mazda calls it the e-Skyactiv D will be available in two different versions with a power output that goes up to 250hp and 550Nm of torque. It's quite a peculiar move by Mazda, but they've assured everyone that their diesel powertrain will have very low CO2 emissions (127grams/km).

e-Skyactiv D - more diesel-powered models in the future

The new six-cylinder diesel engine was developed for the 2023 Mazda CX-60, but it will most likely end up in other models as well. Mazda's "Multi-Solution Approach" plans to use this powertrain for other future models to ensure that there's something interesting for every customer group.

The new diesel-powered CX-60 will join the current PHEV model offering, which is already open for booking in some markets. Looking into the future, it's wild that a company like Mazda went for the 3.3-litre diesel unit, but their 'right-sizing' strategy will have some impacts in certain markets - one that demands a balance between torque, power, and fuel efficiency.

The cleanest diesel engine in the world?

Mazda also claims that this particular six-cylinder diesel engine is one of the cleanest in the world. Designed with over 40% thermal efficiency, the new engine that will be housed in the 2023 Mazda CX-60 will also come with the brand's M Hybrid Boost system, together with a new system called 'Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition' od DCPCI for short.

Not much else has been said about these systems, but they did reveal that there will be two versions - a 200hp variant with rear-wheel drive, and the 250hp variant with Mazda's i-Active AWD system. Fuel efficiency is also present with 4.9L/100km and 5.3L/100km respectively.

Towing capacity for this particular powertrain has been raised to a whopping 2,500kg. While it does provide more power and torque whilst maintaining very reasonable fuel consumption figures, Mazda also claims that this 3.3-litre unit is no heavier than their current 2.2-litre Skyactiv-D. Those are some impressive figures, folks.