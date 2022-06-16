Best Father's Day Dream Cars (By Carlist Daddies)

Father's Day 2022 is here and if you ask almost everyone, there's bound to be loads of stories related to cars. From great memories of holiday trips down to driving down to local shops, daddies and cars are almost impossible to separate.

While travelling down memory lane is nice and all, we wanted to know what our very own 'bapak-bapak' within the Carlist content team truly desires to own as their dream cars. If there are no limitations on money, imagination, and everything in between. These are their choices.

Ferdinand Felix Pereira, Head of Content - BMW E30 M3

At a time when cars are losing their soul, it's important that I maintain a classic to appreciate, especially since I have a son who is slowly getting into cars himself. The S14 heralded an era of great BMWs, bringing forth the moniker of Ultimate Driving Machine.

If I had to pick one 'daddy's car' it would be this gem of engineering. Why go fast in a straight line when you can fly around corners? That's the sweet spot for the E30 M3, one of the most finely balanced coupes of all time - with a design language that will still remain timeless long after the world runs out of crude oil. After which it will make a nice showpiece or bed for me!

Adam Aubrey, Content Producer - Porsche 964 Turbo

Being a father means you have to put up with a lot of sacrifices, including the indulgence of putting your money into a pleasurable machine with four wheels and an engine. However, since it's father's day, I can dream just a little bit, and my ultimate dream pick for a Father's Day car would have to be a 964 generation Porsche 911 Turbo.

Arguably the prettiest generation of the Porsche 911, the 964 turbo came with a rear-mounted 3.6-litre turbocharged flat-6 engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It’s capable of churning out 355 horsepower and 521 Nm of torque and I bet it still sounds eargasmic till today. It doesn't hurt either that it looked so sexy in Jerry Bruckheimer's Bad Boys which was where I fell in love with it in the first place.

Sep Irran, Content Producer - Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

If money wasn't an option, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is my ultimate dream pick Father's Day car. Since we can no longer ignore the full assault of EVs anymore, moving with the times is the way to go, and the Taycan Cross Turismo to me is the perfect vessel for comfortable drives with the family (and very spirited ones when you're alone behind the wheel). Hell of a performance, decent EV range, and sexy AF.

Sure, the EV mileage could be better (and like everything else, the price could be cheaper), but something surreally wonderful happened on a personal level when I was behind the wheel of a Porsche Taycan at Sepang, and the Cross Turismo just took things over the edge to make me truly fall in love with the overall looks. Boring? Maybe for some, until you put that pedal to that EV metal, baby.

Nathanael Long, Videographer - Volvo V60 Recharge

Choosing a hypercar that I can drive upside-down would definitely be my choice if money wasn't an option but being a father has taught me to be reasonable. The luxuriously designed rugged piece of metal, the Volvo V60 Recharge would be my choice. AWD, 529 litres of cargo space (enough to carry 2 strollers since I'm a dad of twins), 407 PS, 640 Nm, 16-speaker, 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system (for Super Simple Songs).

Also, the V60 takes 4.6 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and of course, the safety specs are out of this world. A hypercar can’t do all that and an MPV/SUV can’t do that without making you feel like a piece of your heart has been ripped out. So, not only is the Volvo V60 a sexy (but safe) car, it can tear up the roads and make me a cool dad.