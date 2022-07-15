First Korean EV Sedan Officially Unveiled - Hyundai Ioniq 6 - 610km Range

The first Korean EV sedan by Hyundai Motor Company has finally been previewed - the highly-anticipated Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner takes aim at Tesla.

Thanks to the brand's dedication and investment in its all-electric Ioniq range, the Ioniq 6 is said to offer more advanced tech, personalised space, and features, but more importantly, almost throwing out the biggest aspect of owning an EV - range anxiety.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Streamliner - 610 kilometres of EV range

Hyundai starts off strong by stating that its new Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner has an all-electric range of over 610km. This was achieved thanks to its very aerodynamic exterior design as well as some serious figures related to its energy output as well as ultra-fast charging capabilities.

Ioniq 6 - 77.4kWh battery with dual electric motors

In essence, the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be made available in two different configurations:

rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

all-wheel-drive (AWD)

This is possible due to Hyundai Motor Group’s latest Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Depending on the market, you might get a few options to choose from, but the range-topping variant is the one with the long-range 77.4kWh battery mated to two electric motors as well as the AWD option (with 20-inch wheels). This configuration churns out 239kW and 605Nm of torque.

There's also the slightly more affordable variant that comes with the standard 53kWh battery plus RWD motor option (with 18-inch wheels). Rated at under 14kWh/100km, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is arguably one of the most energy-efficient EVs to date.

Future owners can also play around with its EV Performance Tune-up system, which allows the driver to freely adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator pedal sensitivity and driveline mode.

10%-80% charge in 18 minutes - Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 supports both the 400V and 800V charging infrastructure (800V as standard, 400V can be accommodated without additional components or adapters). If you can manage to get your hands on a 350kW fast-charger, 10% to 80% can be done in just 18 minutes.

One cool aspect that was carried over from the Ioniq 5 is its vehicle-to-load (V2L) function. This allows the users to charge any electric devices which can be useful during power outages, camping trips, or just a quick charge when you're off the grid.

That's on the outside, the inside of the Ioniq 6 also has a second outlet for you to charge your laptops, phones, and other devices when you're on the go. Cool beans.

Super spacious & clean interior - 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai's E-GMP platform for the Ioniq 6 offers a super-long wheelbase of 2,950mm, 4,855mm length, 1,880mm width, and 1,495mm height. Unlike the very sharp and angular Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 offers a more sleek and stylish exterior as well as a more 'grown-up' interior.

And that's putting it in a very positive way because it is indeed super clean once you're inside the Ioniq 6. The first thing that everyone will notice is the two 12-inch screens for the digital cluster and infotainment display.

Other specs that you can find in the Ioniq 6 are the Bose surround system with eight speakers + subwoofer, Bluetooth multi-connection support, Dual Colour Ambient Lighting with speed sync, Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD), and more.

If you have the means to get the Hyundai Ioniq 6 once it goes into production in the next few weeks, do opt for the optional Relaxation Comfort Seats for more angular-seating leisure. If not, the standard seats are already impressive as they are 30% thinner than conventional models to provide more space for the passengers.

Hyundai's latest SmartSense & ADAS

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems which consists of:

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) + many more

Production to begin Q3 2022

Hyundai has slated the Ioniq 6 to go into production within the third quarter of 2022. Deliveries and market launches will be announced at a later date.

For now, you can start deciding on which of the 12 exterior colours and four interior colours to choose from. For the exterior, you have Gravity Gold Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Nocturne Gray Metallic, Nocturne Gray Matte, Transmission Blue Pearl, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic, Digital Green Pearl, Digital Green Matte and Byte Blue.

As for the interior, the four options are Dark gray with light gray, Dark olive green with light gray, Black with pale brown and Black.