Mercedes' Latest Luxury Retail Experience: The Newly Launched Minsoon Star Autohaus At Seremban

Mercedes-Benz customers and fans in Seremban will be happy to know that Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Minsoon Star Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Minsoon Credit Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd) has just launched its newly relocated Mercedes-Benz Autohaus at Oakland Industrial Park, Seremban 2.

The new Minsoon Star Seremban Autohaus outlet features the brand’s latest retail experience concept, which enhances the premium automaker’s customer-centric approach.

Sagree Sardien, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia & Head of Region, South East Asia II said, “We would like to congratulate Minsoon Star on their new Autohaus. We are continuously working with our dealer partners to grow the brand’s luxury retail concept presence while ensuring our customers expectation, needs and demands are met and exceeded.”

Jim Tan, Dealer Principal of Minsoon Star Sdn Bhd said, “Seremban has a growing population and township that is booming with affluent communities, and we believe that this is the right location for us to further cater to our customers in this region. We are the only authorised Mercedes-Benz Sales and Service dealer in Negeri Sembilan since 1968 and we are proud to showcase our new Autohaus showcases the brand’s latest luxury retail presence for our customers.”

The unique location at Seremban 2 offers close proximity to existing and potential customers and is strategically located with fast and easy access from Plus Highway.

The 136,070 sqft 3S Centre is managed by 50 personnel with plans to expand into a 4S service centre by 2023.

On top of being able to showcase 10 cars, the showroom floor is equipped with luxury amenities such as the Star Lounge and Mercedes-Benz Luxury accessories and collection boutique. Kids too are not forgotten as there is a playroom to help keep them occupied. The lifestyle boutique offers a range of accessories, apparel, trendy sunglasses, elegant watches, and many more.

What's interesting is that Minsoon Star has a service area of almost one-third of its total built-up area, with a maximised service capacity of up to 700 cars a month. Schedule service maintenance and major repairs can and will be carried out by trained technicians equipped with complete and approved special tools from Mercedes-Benz.

Other services offered include the Express Service 2.0, door-to-door and drop-and-go service booking, 24 hours roadside and emergency assistance, wheel alignment and balancing, electrical diagnosis and repairs, paint coating, glass tinting along with insurance and warranty claims.

The new RM20 million Autohaus offers a wide range of demo vehicles, including the latest C-Class and Mercedes-EQ range of electric vehicles. Also available at the new Autohaus are EV fast chargers, making it a convenient location for EV vehicles to juice up, before driving up north or down south.

Minsoon Star Sdn Bhd is located at No. 336, Jalan Haruan 2, Oakland Industrial Park, 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. For enquiries, bookings, or appointments, kindly call 06-851 2882 or email enquiries@minsoon.com.