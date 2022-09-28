Nismo Unveils 2023 Nissan Z GT4 Track Car

Nissan together with Nismo has unveiled the Nissan Z GT4 track car based on the all-new Nissan Z.

Extensively modified for competition use under the Nismo Racing Division, the Nissan Z GT4 will be competing in a number of GT4 categories, namely the Fuji 24 Hour Race, Super Taikyu Series, and many more come 2023.

Tuned VR30DDTT engine for racing

Nismo went to town with the Nissan Z's VR30DDTT engine with its own specialised tuning, but they have yet to reveal its overall power output for the track (stock is around 400hp & 375Nm of torque). Other notable modifications were done for its chassis and suspension to handle severe competitions and races, plus those sweet Rays/Nismo 18-inch rims wrapped with some sticky Pirelli P Zero rubbers.

Perhaps its most visible change is the number of aerodynamic enhancements that are allowable within the racing regulations. At the same time, Nissan and Nismo made sure that the driver's cockpit is versatile enough to accommodate all types of drivers, making it an accessible race car for enthusiasts and yet exciting enough for hardcore professional racers.

More details to be announced in November

Nissan also stated that the Nissan Z GT4 will be presented in full at the upcoming 2022 SEMA Show which will run its course from 1-4 November 2022. We're guessing that they will start receiving orders soon as the deliveries of the Nissan Z GT4 will begin within the first half of 2023.

According to Nissan COO, Ashwani Gupta, "Motorsports for Nissan is an expression of our passion and unrivaled expertise. The Nissan Z continues to maintain its position as an exciting sports car that fascinates drivers with its driving dynamics and flexible powertrain. We are confident that this track-ready GT4-category Nissan Z will be ready to write another chapter in the Nissan Z’s 50-plus-year legacy of speed."