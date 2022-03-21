Selangor To Use Drones To Help Identify Potholes

Drones, lasers and smart dashcams will be used in Selangor to combat potholes.

It seems that Selangor's battle with potholes is going up a notch as the state government wants to tackle them with new-age hardware and software, including drones and lasers.

According to Malaysiakini, "The Selangor state government, through subsidiary company Selgem Sdn Bhd, has introduced a system that monitors and manages road assets more efficiently, said Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari."

This system is part of Selangor's Smart Road Asset Management System, a network created in 2021 to minimise road damage using the latest technology.

Amirudin said the system will use smart dashcams, 360 cameras, drones, as well as light detection and ranging technology in the observation of road data.

"All data is observed and analysed with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which can identify assets on the street as well as electrical equipment and identify damage automatically and digitally. This technology can directly speed up the process of road monitoring and repair", said Amirudin, according to The Malaysian Reserve.

The results of these observations and data analysis are also integrated into a web-based system that is transmitted directly to the Selgem Command Centre,” he said.

Back in 2020, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that there were more than 50,000 potholes in Selangor, as reported by the mobile navigation app, Waze.

We did not manage to find any recently reported numbers for these potholes, but this move by the state government appears to be a concerted effort in an attempt to do something about the bad road conditions in the state of Selangor. Good luck!

