Malaysian Launches: What Cars Can We Expect in 2022?

What car launches can we expect in 2022 in Malaysia?

It's been a heck of a rollercoaster ride for everyone in 2021. Just as we thought that things were starting to look up, an unexpected storm hit the country, causing floods in most parts of Malaysia - destroying properties and vehicles along the way.

With that being said, many Malaysians will probably have to look for a replacement vehicle in the new year. While it seems like every manufacturer has introduced their new cars in the last few months, there are some that are still waiting to be introduced in 2022.

So what car debuts can we expect in 2022? Well, we can expect a couple of national 7 seaters, a long-awaited compact MPV from Japan as well as a national and non-national hybrid vehicle.

If you're looking for a big, exclusive and powerful SUV that can comfortably hold up to seven passengers, then the Proton X90 should be on your radar. Rumours are rife that the Proton X90 (forecast name) will make an appearance in 2022 as the Geely Haoyue, the car it is based on, has been seen testing around the capital and several other major roads.

It has been suggested that the new national MPV will come with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine and a mild hybrid system, producing around 187 horsepower, 300 Nm of torque channelled to a 7-speed twin-clutch transmission.

The current Perodua Alza is a bit long in the tooth, so it's high time that a replacement is introduced. The second-generation code-named D27A will come with a 1.5-litre dual VVT-i engine, Dual Mode CVT transmission and be built on Daihatsu's New Global Architecture platform. The platform will also be shared with the Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia models.

However, according to rumours, this model's launch, which was supposed to occur in the first quarter of 2022, has now been postponed to the second quarter of 2022 - probably around June. One of the reasons for this delay is the shortage of supplies and computer chips. Perhaps its twin, the Toyota Avanza, will make an appearance before it.

The new Honda BR-V is another vehicle from Honda which is highly anticipated. It will be equipped with Honda's naturally aspirated L15ZF 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol with 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque driving the front wheels via an Earth Dreams CVT - basically the same updated dual-overhead-camshaft 1,497cc unit in the newest City.

The BR-V will give fierce competition to the Perodua Aruz, Toyota Rush and even the Mitsubishi Xpander. Looking at the Indonesian market, we expect the BR-V to be "value for money" and drive like a sedan.

It's well publicised that the CKD Corolla Cross Hybrid is coming next year. Although it might look the same as the regular Corolla Cross, the hybrid model is more sophisticated in its powertrain. Currently, Toyota Malaysia is only accepting bookings for the Corolla Cross Hybrid. However, we expect this model to go on sale starting at the beginning of next year based on current predictions.

This might seem a bit far fetched, but we can only hope that Perodua will introduce a hybrid Ativa in 2022. Adding to the hype are several sightings of the Daihatsu Rocky Hybrid being tested around town, triggering the possibility that a Hybrid Ativa will be with us soon. Too soon? Well, we will just have to wait and see.

If the government's proposal to make EVs tax-free goes to plan, we can also expect some EVs to be launched in 2022. However, since this is uncharted territory, we will have to update the 2022 EV debut list further down the line - as things are not clear cut just yet. However, there are a couple that we can mention as there are strong rumours that it will debut in Malaysia in 2022.

Ever since the IONIQ 5 made an appearance in Malaysia courtesy of the Johor Royal family, people locally can't stop talking about it. Well actually, people can't stop talking about the IONIQ 5 worldwide as the Hyundai electric vehicle is rather impressive. It would be an understatement to say that Hyundai hasn’t gone from strength to strength in recent years, but the IONIQ 5 seems to be their biggest step yet.

Built upon the same platform as the Kia EV6, the IONIQ 5 packs similarly potent performance. An electric range of up to 480 km and being able to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (with the right kind of charger) make for a battery electric vehicle that really lives up to modern requirements. It is offered in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive – completely independent of the specification you choose.

Bermaz's Kia revival has an EV and hybrid roadmap in place. In addition to focusing on the continuation of mass-market vehicles through local assembly operations, the ‘new’ Kia will also leverage the automaker’s newest and most advanced global models such as the fully electric EV6.

By extracting maximum performance from the larger battery option as well as the dual-motor powertrain, the EV6's combined output is 576 hp and 740 Nm. It's not only about power though as the EV6 has 510 km of travel based on the WLTP testing standard.

For a little perspective, that’s more power than the Taycan 4S, a true electric sports car. The Kia also happens to beat out the Porsche in a 0-100km/h sprint by half a second, reaching the three-figure mark in just 3.5 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, is electronically capped at 260km/h.