GWM Malaysia teases 2024 Ora 07 EV - range up to 640km!

GWM Malaysia posted an interesting teaser for its next incoming model for the local market, the Ora 07 EV.

Officially launched in Thailand back in December, the Ora 07 EV definitely caught the attention of those who attended the 40th Thailand Auto Expo. Talks about the Ora 07 (also known as the Lightning Cat or Grand Cat) coming to Malaysia soon popped up and this latest teaser from GWM Malaysia finally confirmed the rumours.

Going up against the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, the Ora 07 EV is priced from 1.3 million Baht to 1.5 million Baht in Thailand (around RM172,000 to RM198,500). Two variants are available for purchase - Ora 07 Long Range and Ora 07 Performance.

The Long Range variant starts things off with a single electric motor powering the front wheels with 204PS and 340Nm of torque. Mated to an 83.5kWh battery pack, the Ora 07 offers a maximum driving range of up to 640km (NEDC).

*Image credit: GWM Thailand

As for the Ora 07 Performance, this Porsche Panamera-looking EV kicks it up with a second electric motor powering the rear wheels with a total power output of 408PS and 680Nm of torque.

Fitted with the same 83.5kWh battery pack, the Ora 07 Performance can drive up to 550km (NEDC). It's also riding on a funky-looking set of 19-inch 'cat claw bionic' wheels as compared to the more traditional-looking 18-inch rims fitted on the slightly more affordable Ora 07 Long Range.

*Image credit: GWM Thailand

The interior of the Ora 07 definitely looks a lot sportier than the exterior thanks to the Porsche-like design elements and black-theme interior. There's also the brown interior colourway option available for the Performance variant.

As for pricing, it's going to be an interesting one considering the fact that the Ora Good Cat EV can be yours from RM139,800 to RM169,800. The Tesla Model 3 here in Malaysia is priced from RM189,000 while the BYD Seal is expected to be around RM181,000 when it is officially launched.

Stay tuned for more updates.