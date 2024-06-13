Carlist.my's Mid-Year Roadshow is back! 20-23 June at MYTOWN Shopping Centre

Following the success of the Carlist 'New Year, New Car' Roadshow earlier this year, the Carlist Mid-Year Roadshow returns to MYTOWN Shopping Centre with even more deals and promotions.

Happening from 20-23 June 2024, there will be loads of attractive rebates, promotions, and even test drives from participating brands and partners like Proton, Chery, BYD, Enzo, and Soundstream.

Fancy a brand new Proton X50 or X70 SUV? Come and grab rebates of up to RM8,500 when you book yours at the Carlist Mid-Year Roadshow!

Or perhaps you're looking for more seats, like in the Proton X90? It's the perfect weekend to book one for yourself and get rewarded with a complimentary two years of free service.

How about the Proton S70? It sure looks great with the Aerokit Package. It's worth over RM3,000, but during the Carlist Mid-Year Roadshow, you'll get it for free, fitted to your brand new Proton S70.

Chery is also bringing in some heat with a couple of offers that are hard to refuse. All models booked during the Roadshow will receive free two years' service (except for the Tiggo 7 Pro).

If you book a Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, you'll also get a free upgrade in the form of automatic side steps for an even easier experience getting in and out of the SUV.

Time to go electric? BYD will also be setting up shop at the Carlist Mid-Year Roadshow with a number of exciting deals and offers, such as a 0% interest rate on selected models, a free wallbox charger, and cash rebates worth up to RM20,000.

If that's not enough to convince you to convert to either the BYD Atto 3, Dolphin, or Seal EVs, they've made the deal even sweeter with complimentary service packages and complimentary charging credits.

Looking to 'upgrade'? Get the most out of your current car with overtrades when you trade in your current ride for a brand new BYD, and that's only at the Carlist Mid-Year Roadshow, folks!

Enzo will also be there to offer a 15% discount on its Prime Car Mat selection for those who are looking to upgrade their car mats to Enzo's high-quality mats that not only look great but are also hygienic, fireproof, and waterproof.

Soundstream will also be there to celebrate its latest branch opening in Kajang with free Android casings and waived 360-degree camera installation fees when you purchase their fine products.

So, clear your calendars from 20-23 June 2024 and make your way to MYTOWN Shopping Centre for Carlist.my's Mid-Year Roadshow, from 10am to 10pm. See you there!

CLICK HERE to register your attendance and stand a chance to win a Lazada Voucher worth RM100!